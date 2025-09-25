Company Directory
Intapp Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Intapp ranges from $76.8K to $110K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intapp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$88K - $103K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$76.8K$88K$103K$110K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Intapp, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

