Company Directory
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Salaries

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia's salary ranges from $20,732 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in China at the low-end to $100,500 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $58.4K
Business Operations
$43.9K
Business Analyst
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Copywriter
$56K
Data Scientist
$80.8K
Financial Analyst
$20.7K
Product Manager
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$23.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is $57,189.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • See all companies →

Other Resources