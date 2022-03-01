Company Directory
Insulet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Insulet Salaries

Insulet's salary ranges from $37,192 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insulet. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $143K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $81K
Biomedical Engineer
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Customer Service
$37.2K
Marketing
$185K
Product Manager
$158K
Project Manager
$60.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
UX Researcher
$110K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Insulet is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insulet is $110,445.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Insulet

Related Companies

  • Datadog
  • Verily
  • HashiCorp
  • AppLovin
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources