Company Directory
Instacart
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Partner Manager

  • All Partner Manager Salaries

Instacart Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in United States at Instacart ranges from $233K to $318K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$249K - $301K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$233K$249K$301K$318K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Partner Manager submissions at Instacart to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Partner Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Partner Manager en Instacart in United States está en una compensación total anual de $317,840. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Instacart para el puesto de Partner Manager in United States es $232,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instacart

Related Companies

  • Cruise
  • CloudKitchens
  • Seesaw
  • Gemini
  • Patreon
  • See all companies →

Other Resources