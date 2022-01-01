Company Directory
Innovaccer
Innovaccer Salaries

Innovaccer's salary ranges from $9,325 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $260,100 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Innovaccer. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $17.5K
Product Manager
Median $55.8K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $67.7K
Data Analyst
Median $9.3K
Product Designer
Median $21.6K
Data Science Manager
$70.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.7K
Management Consultant
$16.5K
Marketing Operations
$11.8K
Product Design Manager
$260K
Sales
$11.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Innovaccer is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $260,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innovaccer is $21,561.

