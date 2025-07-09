Company Directory
Innotech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Innotech Salaries

Innotech's salary ranges from $11,973 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Russia at the low-end to $122,400 for a Chemical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Innotech. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $51K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $39.8K
Business Analyst
Median $46K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Solution Architect
Median $68K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $78.9K
Administrative Assistant
$22.7K
Chemical Engineer
$122K
Data Scientist
Median $31.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$12K
Investment Banker
$41.8K
Legal
$63.2K
Product Designer
$38.8K
Product Manager
$60.2K
Project Manager
$91.4K
Recruiter
$58.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$66K
Venture Capitalist
$41.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Innotech is Chemical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innotech is $50,958.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Innotech

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies →

Other Resources