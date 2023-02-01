Company Directory
InnoPeak Technology
InnoPeak Technology Salaries

InnoPeak Technology's salary ranges from $93,132 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $265,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $265K
Data Scientist
$237K
Hardware Engineer
$165K

Legal
$221K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$93.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at InnoPeak Technology is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InnoPeak Technology is $192,960.

Other Resources