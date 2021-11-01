Company Directory
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Salaries

INNOLUX's salary ranges from $23,852 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $39,308 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of INNOLUX. Last updated: 9/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$36.1K
Product Designer
$23.9K

Project Manager
$39.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at INNOLUX is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $39,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at INNOLUX is $30,980.

