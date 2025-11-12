Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at InMobi totals ₹7.52M per year for SDE IV. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.81M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE IV
₹7.52M
₹6.4M
₹1.12M
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.19% per period)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)