Company Directory
Inmar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Inmar Salaries

Inmar's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $224,400 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inmar. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $109K
Data Science Manager
$188K
Data Scientist
$110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Financial Analyst
$86.7K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$224K
Product Manager
$147K
Sales
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Inmar is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inmar is $124,375.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Inmar

Related Companies

  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • Fast Enterprises
  • CitiusTech
  • J.D. Power
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources