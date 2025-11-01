Software Engineer compensation in India at Ingram Micro ranges from ₹925K per year for Software Engineer II to ₹1.65M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.11M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ingram Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
