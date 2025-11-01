Company Directory
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Ingram Micro ranges from ₹925K per year for Software Engineer II to ₹1.65M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.11M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ingram Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Ingram Micro?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ingram Micro in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,650,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹728,800.

