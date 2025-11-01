Company Directory
Ingram Micro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Ingram Micro Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at Ingram Micro totals CA$117K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ingram Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ingram Micro
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$117K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CA$109K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$8.1K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Ingram Micro?
Block logo
+CA$80.7K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.7K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ingram Micro in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$153,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$118,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ingram Micro

Related Companies

  • Red Hat
  • Rackspace
  • A10 Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Domo
  • See all companies →

Other Resources