Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Salaries

Ingram Micro's salary ranges from $10,091 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $264,924 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ingram Micro. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $10.1K
Product Designer
Median $168K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $83.9K

Business Analyst
$186K
Financial Analyst
$127K
Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Marketing
$101K
Product Manager
$83.6K
Project Manager
$119K
Sales
$72.5K
Sales Engineer
$20.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$81K
Solution Architect
$265K
Technical Programme Manager
$176K
UX Researcher
$77.4K
Venture Capitalist
$66.7K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ingram Micro is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro is $92,702.

