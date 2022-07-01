Company Directory
Infront X
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infront X Salaries

Infront X's salary ranges from $43,512 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $181,090 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infront X. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$43.5K
Software Engineer
$92.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Technical Programme Manager
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Infront X er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $181,090. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Infront X er $126,793.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infront X

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources