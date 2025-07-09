Company Directory
Infotech
Infotech Salaries

Infotech's salary ranges from $24,984 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer in Argentina at the low-end to $100,025 for a Software Engineer in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infotech. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Electrical Engineer
$25K
Recruiter
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$100K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Infotech is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infotech is $99,500.

