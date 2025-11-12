Data Architect compensation in United States at Infosys ranges from $62.7K per year for JL3B to $113K per year for JL6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JL3B
$62.7K
$60.7K
$0
$2K
JL3A
$63.5K
$63.5K
$0
$0
JL4
$95.1K
$94.7K
$0
$417
JL5
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)