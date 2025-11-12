Infosys Data Architect Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

Data Architect compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Infosys ranges from ₹431K per year for JL3B to ₹991K per year for JL5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Associate Solution Architect ₹431K ₹431K ₹0 ₹0 JL3A Senior Associate Solution Architect ₹197K ₹197K ₹0 ₹0 JL4 Solution Architect ₹673K ₹666K ₹0 ₹7K JL5 Senior Solution Architect ₹991K ₹991K ₹0 ₹0 View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

