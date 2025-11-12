Infosys Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Infosys ranges from ₹550K per year for JL3B to ₹1.49M per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹882K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Systems Engineer ( Entry Level ) ₹550K ₹543K ₹6.5K ₹0 JL3A Senior Systems Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- JL4 Technology Analyst ₹798K ₹795K ₹3K ₹0 JL5 Technology Lead ₹1.49M ₹1.49M ₹0 ₹0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

