Production Software Engineer compensation in India at Infosys ranges from ₹528K per year for JL3B to ₹689K per year for JL6A. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹440K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹528K
₹528K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
₹479K
₹479K
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL5
₹1.03M
₹1.03M
₹0
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)