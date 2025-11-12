Infosys Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Infosys ranges from CA$105K per year for JL4 to CA$114K per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$97.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Systems Engineer ( Entry Level ) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- JL3A Senior Systems Engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- JL4 Technology Analyst CA$105K CA$105K CA$0 CA$0 JL5 Technology Lead CA$114K CA$112K CA$190.4 CA$1.3K View 2 More Levels

+ CA$81.2K + CA$125K + CA$28K + CA$49K + CA$30.8K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Infosys ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.