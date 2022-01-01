Infostretch Salaries

Company Directory
Infostretch
Infostretch's salary ranges from $118,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $169,150 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infostretch. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$136K
Product Design Manager
$169K

The highest paying role reported at Infostretch is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infostretch is $135,675.

