Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Infor totals €70.2K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €64.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€70.2K
€70.2K
€0
€0
Team Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
