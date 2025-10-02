Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Infor totals CZK 1.25M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.31M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.25M
CZK 1.25M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Team Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***