Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at Infor ranges from $99.8K per year for Software Engineer to $131K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $90K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.8K
$99.8K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$131K
$131K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
