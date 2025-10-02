Company Directory
Infobip
Infobip Software Engineer Salaries in Croatia

The median Software Engineer compensation in Croatia package at Infobip totals €44.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infobip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Infobip
Software Engineer
Zagreb, GZ, Croatia
Total per annum
€44.3K
Level
Middle
Base salary
€42.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.9K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Infobip?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Infobip in CroatiaのSoftware Engineerで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€57,887です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
InfobipのSoftware Engineer職種 in Croatiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€42,355です。

Other Resources