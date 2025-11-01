Company Directory
Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in Canada package at Info-Tech Research Group totals CA$139K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Info-Tech Research Group's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Info-Tech Research Group
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$139K
Level
L3
Base salary
CA$139K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Info-Tech Research Group?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Info-Tech Research Group in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$188,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info-Tech Research Group for the Management Consultant role in Canada is CA$139,200.

