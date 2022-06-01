Company Directory
Info-Tech Research Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Info-Tech Research Group Salaries

Info-Tech Research Group's salary ranges from $31,990 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $119,710 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Info-Tech Research Group. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
Median $102K
Management Consultant
$61.7K
Sales
$120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Software Engineer
$32K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Info-Tech Research Group is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,710. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info-Tech Research Group is $81,643.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Info-Tech Research Group

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources