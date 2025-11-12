Company Directory
Info Edge Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Info Edge totals ₹1.88M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹1.77M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Info Edge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

What are the career levels at Info Edge?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,237,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info Edge for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹1,820,994.

Other Resources