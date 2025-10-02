Company Directory
Infinitus Systems
Infinitus Systems Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Infinitus Systems totals $210K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Infinitus Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Infinitus Systems
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$210K
Level
-
Base salary
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Infinitus Systems?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Infinitus Systems in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $427,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinitus Systems for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $190,000.

