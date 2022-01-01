Company Directory
Infinidat
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infinidat Salaries

Infinidat's salary ranges from $35,638 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations in Israel at the low-end to $111,440 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinidat. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $84.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$93.5K
Customer Service Operations
$35.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Marketing
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinidat is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinidat is $88,927.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infinidat

Related Companies

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • See all companies →

Other Resources