Inetum
Inetum Salaries

Inetum's salary ranges from $19,857 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Portugal at the low-end to $162,089 for a Business Operations in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inetum. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $33K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$162K
Business Analyst
$48.8K

Data Analyst
$19.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37K
Management Consultant
$25.2K
Product Manager
$30.5K
Project Manager
$38.3K
Solution Architect
$42.1K
FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Inetum è Verslo operacijos at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $162,089. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Inetum è di $36,991.

