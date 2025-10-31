Company Directory
inDriver
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

inDriver Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Kazakhstan package at inDriver totals KZT 23.19M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for inDriver's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
inDriver
Product Designer
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
Total per annum
KZT 23.19M
Level
Middle
Base salary
KZT 23.19M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
Bonus
KZT 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at inDriver?
Block logo
+KZT 30.29M
Robinhood logo
+KZT 46.48M
Stripe logo
+KZT 10.44M
Datadog logo
+KZT 18.28M
Verily logo
+KZT 11.49M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at inDriver in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 33,351,911. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at inDriver for the Product Designer role in Kazakhstan is KZT 23,186,435.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for inDriver

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • See all companies →

Other Resources