Indra Software Engineer Salaries in Chile

The median Software Engineer compensation in Chile package at Indra totals CLP 19.45M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Indra
Systems Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Total per annum
CLP 19.45M
Level
L2
Base salary
CLP 19.45M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Indra?

CLP 152.53M

Internship Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Indra in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 21,290,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indra for the Software Engineer role in Chile is CLP 19,447,952.

