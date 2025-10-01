Company Directory
Indeed
Indeed Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Indeed ranges from $351K per year for TDM3 to $497K per year for TDM4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $397K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Software Engineering Manager chez Indeed in Greater Seattle Area s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $541,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Indeed pour le poste Software Engineering Manager in Greater Seattle Area est de $431,000.

