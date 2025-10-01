Product Manager compensation in Greater Tokyo Area at Indeed ranges from ¥1.41M per year to ¥43.94M. The median yearly compensation in Greater Tokyo Area package totals ¥28.37M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
¥24.66M
¥14.41M
¥8.3M
¥1.95M
L4
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.