Product Designer compensation in New York City Area at Indeed ranges from $204K per year for L2 to $228K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $231K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries. 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.4 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.4 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 8.35 % quarterly ) RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

What's the vesting schedule at Indeed ?

