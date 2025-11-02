Company Directory
The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Indeed ranges from $189K to $274K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$214K - $248K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$189K$214K$248K$274K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Indeed in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $273,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $188,600.

Other Resources