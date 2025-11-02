The average Business Development total compensation in United States at Indeed ranges from $118K to $171K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)
