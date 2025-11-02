Company Directory
Indeed
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations

  • All Business Operations Salaries

Indeed Business Operations Salaries

The median Business Operations compensation package at Indeed totals $140K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Total per annum
$140K
Level
L3
Base salary
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Indeed sits at a yearly total compensation of $228,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Business Operations role is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Indeed

Related Companies

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • See all companies →

Other Resources