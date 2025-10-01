Company Directory
Incred Finance
Incred Finance Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Incred Finance totals ₹30.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Incred Finance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Incred Finance
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹30.5K
Level
Senior
Base salary
₹26.9K
Stock (/yr)
₹2K
Bonus
₹1.7K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Other Resources