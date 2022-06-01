Company Directory
Included Health
Included Health Salaries

Included Health's salary ranges from $114,570 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $332,655 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Included Health. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $185K
Senior Software Engineer $218K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $219K
Administrative Assistant
$125K

Business Operations
$333K
Data Analyst
$134K
Data Scientist
$325K
Financial Analyst
$115K
Product Designer
$186K
Programme Manager
$208K
Project Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$265K
UX Researcher
$286K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Included Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

