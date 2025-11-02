Company Directory
Imprint Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in United States package at Imprint totals $167K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Imprint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Imprint
Technical Recruiter
hidden
Total per annum
$167K
Level
-
Base salary
$167K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Imprint?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Imprint in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $167,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imprint for the Recruiter role in United States is $167,000.

Other Resources