Impossible Foods
Impossible Foods Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at Impossible Foods ranges from $124K to $174K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Impossible Foods's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$134K - $156K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$124K$134K$156K$174K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Impossible Foods, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Impossible Foods in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $173,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Impossible Foods for the Data Scientist role in United States is $124,100.

