Impossible Foods Chemical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area
The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Impossible Foods ranges from $177K to $259K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Impossible Foods's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
$204K-$232K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$177K$204K$232K$259K
Common Range
Possible Range
At Impossible Foods, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
FAQ
What is the highest Chemical Engineer salary at Impossible Foods in San Francisco Bay Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Impossible Foods in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $258,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Impossible Foods Chemical Engineer employees get paid in San Francisco Bay Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Impossible Foods for the Chemical Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $177,471.