Imply
  • San Francisco Bay Area

Imply Software Engineering Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Imply ranges from $344K to $502K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Imply's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$395K - $451K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$344K$395K$451K$502K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Imply, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Imply in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $501,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imply for the Software Engineering Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $344,250.

