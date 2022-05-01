Company Directory
Imperva
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Imperva Salaries

Imperva's salary ranges from $64,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $217,080 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imperva. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $117K
Customer Service
$161K
Marketing Operations
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$217K
Sales Engineer
$209K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
Solution Architect
$132K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imperva is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imperva is $141,158.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Imperva

Related Companies

  • Proofpoint
  • HackerOne
  • LeanTaaS
  • Infoblox
  • Optiv
  • See all companies →

Other Resources