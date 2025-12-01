Company Directory
impact.com Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at impact.com ranges from $98.3K to $137K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for impact.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

$105K - $124K
United States
$98.3K$105K$124K$137K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at impact.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at impact.com for the Product Manager role in United States is $98,280.

