IMC
IMC Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at IMC ranges from $247K per year for L1 to $242K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Quantitative Researcher

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at IMC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $725,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IMC for the Data Scientist role in United States is $275,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.