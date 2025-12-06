Data Scientist compensation in United States at IMC ranges from $247K per year for L1 to $242K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
