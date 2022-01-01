Company Directory
iManage
iManage Salaries

iManage's salary ranges from $121,390 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $426,629 for a Sales in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iManage. Last updated: 10/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
Product Manager
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Customer Service
$139K
Data Scientist
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Sales
$427K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iManage is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $426,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iManage is $129,551.

