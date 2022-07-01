Company Directory
Imagine One Technology & Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Imagine One Technology & Management that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Imagine One Technology & Management, Ltd. provides mission-critical support services to DoD and federal agency customers in the areas of program management, systems engineering, interactive training, information technology, logistics, test & evaluation, cyber engineering and International Programs Support. Our senior managers, with over 260 combined years of defense and industry experience, include US Navy officers, US Government senior executives and senior civilian professionals adept in delivering effective strategic planning and program execution advice to customers and industry partners. Imagine One is a rapidly growing employee-owned company.

    http://www.imagine-one.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    360
    Number of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Imagine One Technology & Management

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources